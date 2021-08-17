UCLA Health Treats Its 1,000th Patient Using MRIdian® MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy

CLEVELAND, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) - Get Report today announced that UCLA Health joins the Siteman Cancer Center at Washington University, Seoul National University Hospital and Amsterdam UMC in surpassing the treatment of 1,000 patients using the MRIdian® MRI-guided radiation therapy system. UCLA Health is the fourth MRIdian center to reach this treatment milestone in bringing the benefits of MRI-guided radiation therapy to cancer patients.

UCLA Health was the third center in the world to acquire MRIdian technology, treating their first patient in October 2014. In 2019 the center upgraded to the MRIdian Linac system, which integrates MRI-guidance with linear accelerator delivery. UCLA Health treats a variety of cancers including pancreas, liver, and prostate. UCLA Health was a key collaborator in the development of the SMART Trial, a multi-center, prospective clinical trial for locally advanced or borderline pancreatic cancer. The trial explores the clinical benefits of precise, high dose radiation therapy enabled by MR-guidance combined with daily on-table adaptation in the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

UCLA Health has pioneered the role of SBRT in prostate cancer over the past decade 1 and is now further validating the role of MRIdian. UCLA has initiated two clinical studies including MIRAGE (NCT04384770) a randomized controlled trial of CBCT vs. MRIdian for safe SBRT for intact prostate, and the EXCALIBUR trial (NCT04915508) designed to assess the safety of MRIdian SBRT for patients with recurrent cancer after surgery.

"MRIdian is a highly refined SBRT device with particular ability to facilitate small treatment margins and to minimize dose to surrounding normal tissue and critical structures," said Michael L. Steinberg, M.D., Chair, UCLA Department of Radiation Oncology. "Throughout our years using the system, we've come to understand how much tumor and normal tissue deformation occurs during and between each treatment. We are able to address these critical changes in anatomy with MRIdian's on-table adaptive re-planning and real-time tissue tracking capabilities."

The MRIdian system provides oncologists outstanding anatomical visualization through diagnostic-quality MR images and the ability to adapt to the targeted cancer in real-time. This combination allows physicians to define tight treatment margins based on the daily anatomy to support the delivery of ablative radiation doses in five or fewer treatment sessions, without relying on fiducial markers. By enabling continuous tracking of the target and surrounding healthy tissue, MRIdian facilitates the automatic gating of the radiation beam if the target moves outside the user-defined margins. This allows for delivery of the prescribed dose to the target, while sparing surrounding healthy tissue and critical structures, which results in minimizing toxicities typically associated with conventional radiation therapy.

More than 14,300 patients have been treated with MRIdian. Currently, 45 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world where they are used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts, and presentations. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/find-mridian-mri-guided-radiation-therapy/

About ViewRayViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

