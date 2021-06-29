UCertify Named SIIA Education Technology CODiE Award Winner In 4 Categories

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 23, uCertify, a leading publisher of career and vocation training courses and platforms, was named the winner in the following four CODiE Awards categories: Best Education Platform for Adult Learning Best...

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 23, uCertify, a leading publisher of career and vocation training courses and platforms, was named the winner in the following four CODiE Awards categories:

Best Education Platform for Adult Learning

Best Summative Assessment Solution

Best Advanced Technology/Engineering (STEM) Instructional Solution

Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution

The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.

uCertify has now won a total of 32 CODiE awards in the past eight years in various categories for its products, including the coveted Best Education Solution Award in 2015 and 2017.

"I am extremely thankful to our customers, educators, and students and dedicate these awards to our customers and educators who relentlessly worked hard to support students during this tough pandemic year," said Manish Gupta, CEO of uCertify. "I wish to thank our schools, instructors, and partners who have enabled us to achieve this distinction."

"Congratulations to the 2021 Ed Tech CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of the importance of innovative Ed-Tech products and services and this year's class takes a special place among the many amazing products recognized across the 35-year history of the CODiE Awards."

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement in light of ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Forty-five awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Education Technology Solution.

The SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

More information about the Awards is available at http://www.siia.net/codie.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners.

About uCertify

uCertify is a highly interactive, cloud-based and device-enabled, teaching, and learning management platform for online, anywhere, anytime, competency-based learning. uCertify platform is equally effective for self-paced, instructor-led or blended learning.

uCertify was founded on the belief that we "learn by doing" and interactivity is the key to effective learning using virtual environments where students learn by doing. These environments encourage exploration and experimentation in a risk-free environment resulting in better learning.

With over 400 titles and partnerships with major publishers, uCertify offers both depth and breadth in its course offerings. uCertify provides this solution in a cloud-based, hassle-free hosted environment with powerful and scalable infrastructure and 24×7 support.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucertify-named-siia-education-technology-codie-award-winner-in-4-categories-301322452.html

SOURCE uCertify