UBS Greater Florida Has 23 Advisors Named To Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List For 2021

TAMPA, Fla., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS announced today that 23 Financial Advisors in the Greater Florida market are named to the fourth annual Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List for 2021.

"We are honored to have so many of our expert financial advisors showcased in this prestigious list again this year," said Greg Kadet, Greater Florida Managing Director and Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "The recognition is a tribute to the dedication and laser focus that our wealth advisors provide, making a positive impact in our clients' lives, families and businesses."

The wealth advisors on the list are Christopher C. Aitken, CIPA; Thomas L. Burt, CFP, CPM, CIMA, ChFC; Michael Carr Jr.; William E. Clegg IV, CFP, CIMA; Terry Dean; Douglas DiGiorno, CRPS, CRPC; Paul S. Dolcimascolo, CFP; Hugh Fisher; Brian K. Gray, CEPA; Jason Johnson, CIMA, CRPS; Mary A. Lauritano, CFA; Richard Marcatos, CFP; David McQuade, ChFC, CFP, CIMA, CMFC; Manish Mehta, CFA, CFP; Pamela Mitchell, CFP; John Petika; Todd Starkey, CFP, CRPC, CIMA; Jason E. Stephens, CFP; Regina Taras, CFP; Conley Thornhill, CFP, CIMA; Dane Urie; Richard Weisberg, CRPS; and Scott Zelniker, CRPC, CRPS.

These UBS wealth advisors specialize in a variety of financial management disciplines across 11 of the 15 Florida offices located in Bonita Springs, Clearwater, Ft. Myers, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Naples, Orlando, Ponte Vedra, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, and Winter Haven.

The Forbes listing of approximately 5,000 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors is developed by SHOOK Research and based on qualitative criteria gathered from telephone, virtual and in-person interviews and quantitative data, including revenue trends, assets under management, compliance record, and industry experience.

For the full list, visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/#3873a6ab291d.

