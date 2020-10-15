UBS Assistant Market Head Named To Top 50 Under 50 List By The Association Of African American Financial Advisors

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Edgar Marita, Assistant Market Head in the Central New England/New York State Market, has been named to the Association of African American Financial Advisors (AAAA) Top 50 Under 50 list.

In his role, Edgar is responsible for supporting and driving business growth for approximately 235 Financial Advisors and 9 Branch Managers across 16 branch locations. Prior to this, he was the Divisional Business Strategist for the Northeast Division, where he collaborated with Field Leaders and Financial Advisors to identify operational efficiencies and leverage firm and external resources to drive business development and growth.

"We're proud to see Edgar recognized for his commitment to the firm, our clients and team members," said William Cholawa, Central New England/New York State Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Each day he goes above and beyond, and we congratulate him for this incredible achievement."

Joining UBS in 2010, Edgar worked with the Equity Plan Advisory Services team where he educated senior executives from various corporations on their Corporate Stock Option plans. In 2011, Edgar joined the Business Acquisition and Integration team, where he assisted UBS Branch Managers and Complex Directors with Financial Advisor recruitment through due diligence and recruit deal structuring. He graduated from New Jersey City University with a degree in Finance, and currently resides in Farmington, CT. Edgar also serves on the board of Community Housing Advocates in Hartford, CT.

The first annual AAAA 50 Under 50 list recognizes and celebrates influential Black/African American licensed financial advisors, planners, consultants, and operations/ administrative executives in the financial services industry. Each year, a committee of peers reviews nominations to create a list of 50 outstanding financial advisers, or industry professionals supporting advisers, who are 50 or younger. Honorees are judged on their accomplishments, contribution to the industry, leadership, and promise.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.aaafainc.com/50-under-50.

