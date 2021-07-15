UBS Advisor Wendy Spinner Recognized For Local Philanthropic Work By Invest In Others

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Wendy Spinner, a Private Wealth Advisor in the firm's Los Angeles office, received an honorable mention in the Catalyst Award category at the 15 th Annual Invest in Others Awards.

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Wendy Spinner, a Private Wealth Advisor in the firm's Los Angeles office, received an honorable mention in the Catalyst Award category at the 15 th Annual Invest in Others Awards.

Spinner was recognized for her philanthropic contributions to The Fulfillment Fund in Los Angeles, which works to make college a reality for students growing up in educationally and economically under-resourced communities.

"We are extremely proud that Wendy has been recognized for her philanthropic work within the Los Angeles community," said Lauren Gorsche, West Coast Complex Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. "It's truly gratifying to see her acknowledged for her long-standing dedication to the communities she serves."

Spinner is an Endowment & Foundation Consultant who along with her team, partners with family foundations and philanthropic organizations to help them fulfill their missions. She first became involved with The Fulfillment Fund as a mentor 30 years ago and currently serves as Board Chair, supporting the delivery of critical college access and success programs for low-income and first-generation students of color in Los Angeles. The organization promotes equity through educational access with programs that are uniquely designed to help students identify and overcome barriers so they can successfully complete high school and graduate from postsecondary institutions.

The Invest in Others Awards program recognizes Financial Advisors in communities across the country and around the world for actively giving back to nonprofits to improve their communities and make a difference in the lives of others. Those earning honorable mentions were selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration, and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves.

For the full list of honorable mentions and further information visit: www.investinothers.org/honorable-mentions.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005312/en/