UBS Advisor Tom Mahoney Named To Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Thomas "Tom" Mahoney, a Private Wealth Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager with the firm in Los Angeles, California, has been named to the 2021 Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list.

"I'm proud to see that Tom has yet again been recognized to this prestigious list," said Lauren Gorsche, West Coast Complex Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. "He continuously provides his clients with the highest level of expert financial advice, and his dedication and attentiveness makes him an asset to the firm."

Tom is a 34-year veteran of the financial services industry and is respected as a focused and highly service-oriented professional. His clients value his direct and friendly relationship management style and trust him for his portfolio construction.

After receiving his B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Tom earned an M.B.A. from Pepperdine University in California. He also completed the Private Equity and Venture Capital Program at Harvard Business School, co-chair of the Private Wealth Management Committee and as a Chartered Financial Analyst ® serves on the Board of Governors of the CFA Society of Los Angeles. Tom is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst SM (CAIA ®) and is the past president and co-founder of Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Los Angeles. His primary focus is on company founders, and has earned the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) designation.

Tom helps disadvantaged high schoolers learn critical thinking and speaking skills as a volunteer for the Los Angeles Metropolitan Debate League. An active scuba diver, he is a Divemaster and Certified Rescue Diver. He also enjoys skiing, hiking, and playing chess. Tom and his wife have twin girls and live in Santa Monica.

This year's Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of over 5,000 Advisors across the country, managing more than $6 trillion in client assets. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors.

