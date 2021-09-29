UBS Advisor Michael Matthews Named To The Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors List

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Michael Matthews, a Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager in the firm's Bellevue, Washington office, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors...

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Michael Matthews, a Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager in the firm's Bellevue, Washington office, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list for 2021.

"Mike's expertise and commitment to his clients is evident not only because of accolades like this, but because of the esteemed respect we all have for him," said Todd Locicero, West Coast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. "I'm proud that his diligent work ethic and commitment to putting his clients first is being recognized across the industry."

Michael has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, serving the complex needs of successful families and institutional clients. He is known for taking an active, detailed, and highly customized approach to managing client objectives, leveraging the resources of UBS's global footprint to help them thrive financially so they can make their unique mark on the world. Michael holds a B.S. in Business Administration, with a major in Accounting from The Ohio State University. In his free time, Michael enjoys golf, exercise, and spending time with family and friends in the local community.

The sixth annual Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list recognizes the country's top financial advisors who represent the future of the wealth management industry.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-wealth-advisors.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Service Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005818/en/