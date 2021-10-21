UBS Advisor Jeremy Keller Named To The Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors List

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Jeremy Keller, a Financial Advisor in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list for 2021.

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Jeremy Keller, a Financial Advisor in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list for 2021.

"It's great to see that Jeremy has been recognized to this prestigious list," said Chuck Powers, Desert Mountain Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Jeremy goes above and beyond to create a deep understanding of his client's needs and helps them to build a long-lasting legacy. We are honored to have him distinguished for his industry leadership."

Jeremy specializes in providing high-net-worth individuals, families and corporate entities with financial advice including liability management, estate planning, tax optimization and philanthropic strategies. He and his team, the Montage Financial Group, have a diverse team structure that helps them communicate effectively with successful, multigenerational families. Jeremy began his career in the height of the 2008 financial crisis and has been with UBS since 2009. Along with this recognition, he was also named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2021.

In college, Jeremy was an Academic All American scholarship athlete in golf while earning his Bachelor of Science degree in both Finance and Marketing at California State University. He also has an MBA from the University of Nevada. Jeremy and his wife have three children and enjoys the outdoors, skiing, and golf.

The 2021 Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Next-Gen list includes 500 rising advisors who help manage over $1 trillion in client assets. Each advisor was nominated by their firm, then vetted and ranked by SHOOK Research.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-next-gen-advisors.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth ManagementAs the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBSUBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS is the largest truly global wealth manager, and a leading personal and corporate bank in Switzerland, with a large-scale and diversified global asset manager and a focused investment bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211021005821/en/