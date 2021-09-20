UBS Advisor Jason Stephens Named To The Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors List

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today, that Jason E. Stephens, CFP ® , Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor at UBS in Naples, Florida, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list for the fifth consecutive year.

"Jason is an exceptional advisor serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families throughout Florida and contributing generously to a variety of charitable organizations that help children and active military personnel," said Lane Strumlauf, Southeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. "It's great to see his hard work recognized by Forbes for the fifth year in a row."

Along with being recognized to this list, Jason has been named to many other industry accolades including the Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors lists from 2020-2021, the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list from 2013-2021, and the Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisors list from 2016-2020.

"We're extremely pleased to see Jason nationally distinguished again by Forbes. It's a testament to his expert industry leadership and dedication to his clients and the communities he serves," said Gregory Kadet, Greater Florida Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA.

Jason earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Florida's Warrington College of Business and Investment Consultant Designation from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. In addition, Jason is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP ® ). In his free time he enjoys golf, boating, baseball, and fishing. Jason is an avid tennis player, formerly ranked in the State of Florida USTA (4.5 level). He and family reside in Naples, Florida and have spent over 30 years in the Southwest Florida area.

The sixth annual Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list recognizes the country's top financial advisors, who represent the future of the wealth management industry.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-wealth-advisors.

