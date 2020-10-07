UBS Advisor Jason Stephens Named To Forbes/SHOOK List Of America's Top 250 Wealth Advisors

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason E. Stephens, CFP ®, Managing Director and founder of The Stephens Group at UBS Private Wealth Management, has been named one of America's Top 250 Wealth Advisors by Forbes/SHOOK Research for the fourth consecutive year.

Forbes selects advisors based on a combination of quantitative data, including revenue trends and assets under their management, and qualitative data, such as interviews, best-practice reviews, service and investing models, compliance records and community involvement.

Stephens is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP™) and a Private Wealth Advisor, a distinction provided to less than 1% of UBS advisors in the US. He has earned the Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors honor every year since 2017. In 2020, he was also designated by Forbes/SHOOK as one of the Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for the state of Florida.

Stephens has also been recognized in the following lists: Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors (2013-2019), Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisors (2015-2016), On WallStreet's Top 40 Advisors Under 40 (2015), Naples Illustrated Super Men (2015) and Gulfshore Life Magazine's Men and Women of the Year (2019). He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Florida's Warrington College of Business and Investment Consultant Designation from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton's School of Business.

"Jason is an exemplary wealth advisor and leads by example to champion the needs of affluent individuals and families, UBS colleagues, and the Southwest Florida community," said Greg Kadet, Managing Director and Market Head of UBS Greater Florida. "For more than twenty years, he has built strong, trusting relationships with his clients and given back to the community through his numerous charitable activities. Jason well deserves this prestigious industry distinction."

For the full list and further information, visit www.forbes.com/top-wealth-advisors/#6b52a011a148.

