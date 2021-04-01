UBIQUITI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Ubiquiti, Inc. On Behalf Of Ubiquiti Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ubiquiti, Inc. (UI) - Get Report on behalf of Ubiquiti stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ubiquiti has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 11, 2021, Ubiquiti disclosed that a breach involving a third-party cloud provider had exposed customer account credentials.

On this news, Ubiquiti's share price fell $13.69 per share, or 5%, over the next two trading days.

Then on March 30, 2021, the Krebs on Security posted an article entitled "Whistleblower: Ubiquiti Breach 'Catastrophic'" stating that "[n]ow a source who participated in the response to that breach alleges Ubiquiti massively downplayed a 'catastrophic' incident to minimize the hit to its stock price, and that the third-party cloud provider claim was a fabrication." Further, the article quoted a letter from the source to the European Data Protection Supervisor stating "[i]t was catastrophically worse than reported, and legal silenced and overruled efforts to decisively protect customers" and "[t]he breach was massive, customer data was at risk, access to customers' devices deployed in corporations and homes around the world was at risk."

On this news, Ubiquiti's share price fell on March 30, 2021, to close at $349.00 per share.

