Uberflip Recognized In B2B Content Engagement Solution Report

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uberflip , the leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), today announces its inclusion in Forrester's Landscape Overview Report, New Tech: Content Engagement Solutions For B2B, Q3 2021. Uberflip was named among the growth stage segment, and is one of six vendors listed focused exclusively on B2B customers. The report details the growing category of content engagement solutions, which have seen increasing demand as B2B marketers seek technology to help them attract, engage and convert prospects.

"For the B2B buyer, what they care about is content that helps them solve their problem," said Randy Frisch, co-founder and CMO of Uberflip. "Relevant, engaging and personalized content sends immediate signals to the buyer that your company knows them, their challenges and their industry. It's what gets them to stick around in that moment — which is what Uberflip was built to do. We believe Forrester is recognizing content engagement solutions as a critical piece of the B2B tech stack and that this clearly positions Uberflip as a leading provider in the space."

The report compares various types of solutions, including content experience hubs and embedded content solutions. Content experience hubs are noted to be a more flexible solution for established companies who leverage many different use cases and content types. According to the report, which is authored by Laura Ramos, "Companies with a wealth of existing, current content may find content experience hubs to be the best solution for activating this content across field marketing teams, sellers, channel partners, and post-sale support personnel."

Content engagement is seen as a rapidly-growing segment, attracting more than $2 billion in venture capital funding so far in 2021. As the creator of the content experience category, Uberflip continues to innovate. In the first half of the year, the company launched Sales Assist, a sales engagement tool that empowers sales teams to quickly find and share relevant content, and released a first of its kind dynamic UTM parameters feature.

"Uberflip has become known as a key product to help B2B companies reach buyers digitally through personalized content experiences," said Frisch. "Being able to deliver curated and relevant content is now a necessity for B2B marketers. Going forward, we expect to see that Uberflip will continue to lead the market as the best solution for marketers who want to deliver personalized content experiences at scale."

The full report is available to Forrester clients to view here . To learn more about Uberflip or schedule a demo, please visit: https://www.uberflip.com/request-demo .

About Uberflip

Uberflip is a content experience platform (CEP) that enables marketers to take content and package it into digital experiences relevant to target audiences. From account-based marketing campaigns to sales and customer engagement programs, you can give your audience the content and personalized experience they're looking for, in fewer touches. More than 700 customers are using Uberflip to increase their audience's consumption of relevant content, building trust in their brand that drives business growth. Learn more at uberflip.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uberflip-recognized-in-b2b-content-engagement-solution-report-301339077.html

SOURCE Uberflip