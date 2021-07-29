Uber Launches In-App Free Language Learning & Career Support For Drivers & Delivery People

The company announces investments in new global resources that aim to help people get more out of working on Uber both on and off the road

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced new global resources for drivers and delivery people who use Uber-- expanding the app to be a place where people can also learn a new language and further their education, and where their achievements driving or delivering with Uber can help them get another job. More information is available here .

Uber is partnering with Rosetta Stone so that every driver and delivery person in nearly every country around the world has the opportunity to learn a new language—for free. Rosetta's language learning resources will be fully integrated with Uber's Driver app. Drivers and delivery people will be able to use it to learn all of the 24 languages available on Rosetta Stone including some language content focused on rideshare interactions(1).

"We have partnered with Rosetta Stone to help drivers and delivery people master the language they always wanted to learn. Now eligible drivers and delivery people around the globe will have access to Rosetta stone language learning courses which can help them unlock their next step as well as connect with their riders, customers and their community," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber.

"For nearly 30 years, people have turned to Rosetta Stone to express themselves and hold meaningful conversations in new languages," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning, the parent company of Rosetta Stone. "We're delighted to help drivers and delivery people who work with Uber to bridge communication gaps with customers and make deeper connections with people everywhere."

Many drivers and delivery people are immigrants, learning a new country and language for the first time. In London and New York City, 82% and 90% of rideshare drivers, respectively, are immigrants who might benefit from language learning, as well as many drivers outside the U.S. who have cited learning English as a top goal.

In addition, Uber announced that starting today all drivers and delivery people can request a letter from the company that describes the work they've done while using the Uber app. This letter will be on Uber's letterhead and include when they first signed up to use the app, the number of trips or deliveries they've done, their average customer rating, and top feedback. Drivers and delivery people can use these letters as evidence of their experience in jobs or other applications.

These new resources are available to nearly all people who use Uber's platform(2) and build on existing rewards that drivers and delivery people already have access to. This includes 100% tuition coverage at Arizona State University for drivers and delivery people with Uber Pro Gold or above status, or their family members in the US(3). This summer, ASU and Uber will celebrate the 100th graduate from this program, Nailah Williams. She will graduate with honors with a Bachelor of Science in Urban Planning, and has done over 5,000 trips with Uber.

(1) Available to drivers and delivery people who have achieved Gold, Platinum, or Diamond status through the Uber Pro program in Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Ghana, Guatemala, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Kenya, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States.

(2) Drivers and delivery people can request an achievement summary letter in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvado, France, Germany, Guatemala, India, Ireland, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Poland, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, and Uruguay.

(3) Drivers and delivery people unlock this opportunity when they have completed 3,000 trips or 1,000 trips for Eats Pro and reach Uber Pro Gold, Diamond, or Platinum status.

