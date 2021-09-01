Uber CEO And CFO To Participate In Keynote At 2021 Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, and Nelson Chai, CFO, will participate in a keynote at the 2021 Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report today announced that Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, and Nelson Chai, CFO, will participate in a keynote at the 2021 Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021. Mr. Khosrowshahi and Mr. Chai are scheduled to appear at 1:45pm PT (4:45pm ET).

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.

About Uber

