UBC Partners With Surescripts To Provide In-Workflow Specialty Patient Enrollment To Improve Patient Outcomes

Surescripts Specialty Patient Enrollment service will enable UBC to offer in-workflow enrollment to healthcare providers, which will improve awareness and utilization of patient support, REMS, and registries.

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBC, a late stage research and patient support services organization, announced a partnership with Surescripts, the nation's leading health information network, to utilize Surescripts Specialty Patient Enrollment service across UBC's comprehensive biopharma support services. This enhanced service will allow healthcare providers to initiate risk evaluation and mitigation strategies (REMS) enrollment processes, clinical studies and registries, as well as patient support services (including hub, reimbursement and care coordination) without having to leave their electronic medical record (EMR) workflow.

"UBC's integration with Surescripts' broad network of electronic health record (EHR) systems, will allow UBC to offer more prescribers with a simple, in-workflow enrollment that ultimately improves outcomes for the patients under their care. We value the Surescripts network position and their ability to bring a wide range of EHR systems that UBC will connect with - currently over 29 platforms, including many of the leading systems," says Ron Lacy, UBC's VP of Global Product and Innovation. "UBC is looking forward to piloting this integration with Surescripts in the second half of 2021. Together, we can improve patient enrollment rates to all the key services including patient support, initiating REMS enrollment, and late stage registries."

Andrew Mellin, MD, Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer, Surescripts reaffirmed the strength of the partnership, "Specialty Patient Enrollment will empower prescribers that utilize services from UBC and greatly improve efficiency with accurate and complete enrollment data by automating the current manual specialty prescribing process that is dependent upon lengthy paper forms, as well as faxes and phone calls. Our solutions accelerate the pace of the specialty medication journey so that patients aren't forced to navigate a slow and confusing status quo."

UBC is a leader within the biopharmaceutical and healthcare space who continues to expand the frontiers of digital health technologies. This in-workflow integration with Surescripts will lead to more accurate data for industry stakeholders across services and faster fill time for patients.

About UBC

United BioSource LLC (UBC) is a leader in the biopharmaceutical market which provides integrated clinical, safety, and commercialization services. UBC brings together renowned scientific research and operations experts with innovative technologies, allowing for the best patient and healthcare provider experience. Comprehensive, end-to-end services cover product and patient population characterization during development and market entry, as well as a focus on the patient experience, safety, and adherence. For additional information, visit https://ubc.com/.

