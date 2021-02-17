UBC Announces Initiative To Accelerate COVID-19 Vaccine Real-World Evidence Generation

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBC, a comprehensive late stage research and patient-support services organization, is announcing an offering to harness the power of real-world data (RWD) for rapid generation of insights into the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

As vaccine manufacturers prepare for post authorization surveillance initiatives to generate outcome evidence in real-world settings, the ability to rapidly automate analysis of large-scale representative databases is essential.

UBC's Executive Director, Real World Evidence, Aaron Berger comments on the dynamics at hand: "Slow and labor-intensive methods for safety and effectiveness surveillance will not suffice given the unprecedented scale and urgency this challenge demands. Modernized surveillance solutions that capitalize on interoperable health care data at scale combined with custom software solutions to automate and accelerate validated analytics are essential ingredients for successful evidence generation in this setting."

Through the combination of real-world data, epidemiologic expertise and proprietary automated analytics software, UBC aims to support manufacturers, regulators and healthcare providers with the conduct of safety surveillance and outcomes research as well as vaccine comparative effectiveness research.

The real-world data analyses will be made possible through a collaboration with companies such as global healthcare technology company Cerner Corporation and its Cerner Real-World Data TM, a national, de-identified data set including approximately 92 million patients from 90 health systems.

The integration of UBC's analytical tools and epidemiologic expertise with real-world data enables researchers to customize and automate insights from the front lines of vaccine and healthcare delivery. This offering provides manufacturers an important option to consider for evidence generation on vaccine safety and effectiveness in the real-world setting.

