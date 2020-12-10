UAE Point-Of-Sale Terminal Market Report 2020-2026: Rising Acceptance Of Cloud-based Technologies And Technological Advancements

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Point-Of-Sale Terminal Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by POS Terminal Types, by End Users, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2020-2026UAE point-of-sale terminal market is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period on account of the rising acceptance of cloud-based technologies and technological advancements in the country. Government initiatives such as UAE National Innovation Strategy, UAE Strategy for Future, UAE Vision 2021, among others would play a pivotal role in increasing the financial inclusion rates of the country, thereby fueling the adoption of cashless transactions for availing various services. COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a nation-wide lockdown to curtail the spread of the virus thus leading to falling in POS terminals transaction, however, as the economy starts reviving gradually, the aforementioned market is expected to gain momentum on account of a rapid shift towards cashless modes of transactions. Furthermore, a trend boosting the POS terminal market is the adoption of contactless payment cards such as smart cards which are embedded with chip and encrypted with data and these contactless cards when placed near POS systems would accept payments, thereby enhancing efficiency, thus propelling the demand for high-end technology POS systems over the coming years.

Based on technology, fixed POS terminals dominated the overall POS terminal market of UAE in 2019 and are expected to retain the same over the forthcoming years on account of their durability and familiarity of usage among the customers. Moreover, they are considered as the most accepted way of processing debit/credit card transactions and require less time for new employees to get adapted to fixed POS solutions. Portable POS terminals are expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period on account of their flexibility.

By applications, the retail sector holds the major market revenue shares and is anticipated to retain the same over the forecast period on account of large-scale deployment in shopping complexes where POS terminals ensure fast and secure transactions thereby reducing wait time and enhancing customer satisfaction. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of cash-on-delivery options via onsite payment modes such as debit/credit cards by major e-commerce platforms in the midst of rising security concerns would augment the demand for POS terminals in the retail sector over the coming years.

The report comprehensively covers the UAE point-of-sale terminal market by technology, by types, by applications and by regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the UAE point-of-sale terminal market on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1. Report Description2.2. Key Highlights of the Report2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation2.4. Research Methodology2.5. Assumptions

3. UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Overview3.1 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Revenues, 2016-2026F3.2 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market - Industry Life Cycle, 20193.3 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market - Porter's Five Forces3.4 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Revenue, By Technology, 2019 & 2026F3.5 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2019 & 2026F3.6 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2019 & 2026F3.7 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2019 & 2026F

4. UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Dynamics4.1. Impact Analysis4.2. Market Drivers4.3. Market Restraints

5. UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Evolution

6. UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Overview, By Technology6.1 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Revenues, By Fixed, 2016-2026F6.2 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Revenues, By Mobile, 2016-2026F

7. UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Overview, By Types7.1 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Revenues, By Countertop, 2016-2026F7.2 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Revenues, By Integrated, 2016-2026F7.3 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Revenues, By Smart, 2016-2026F7.4 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Revenues, By M-POS, 2016-2026F

8. UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Overview, By Applications8.1 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Revenues, By Retail, 2016-2026F8.2 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Revenues, By Entertainment, 2016-2026F8.3 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Revenues, By Hospitality, 2016-2026F8.4 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Revenues, By Healthcare, 2016-2026F8.5 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Revenues, By Others, 2016-2026F

9. UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Overview, By Regions9.1 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Revenues, By Central, 2016-2026F9.2 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Revenues, By Western, 2016-2026F9.3 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Revenues, By Eastern, 2016-2026F9.4 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Revenues, By Southern, 2016-2026F

10. UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Key Performance Indicators

11. UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Opportunity Assessment11.1 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Opportunity Assessment, By Technology, 2026F11.2 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types, 2026F11.3 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2026F

12. UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Competitive Landscape12.1 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters12.2 UAE Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2019

13. Company Profiles13.1 Cisco Systems Inc.13.2 Toshiba Corporation13.3 VeriFone System Inc.13.4 Samsung Electronics Inc.13.5 Micros Systems Inc.13.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprises13.7 Ingenico SA13.8 NEC Corporation13.9 Panasonic Corporation13.10 PAX Technology

14. Key Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzvdt3

