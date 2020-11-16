UAE On Track To Be The Global Leader In Food Security

- Minister addresses the World Food Security Forum, MENA, highlighting progress on smart initiatives in light of the global COVID pandemic

ABU DHABI, U.A.E, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The UAE Minister of State for Food Security, Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Almheiri, opened the World Food Security Forum today, November 16 th, affirming the UAE's vision to be the world leader in the Global Food Security Index by 2051, and among the top 10 countries by 2021. The event was organized by One Communication and Marketing Group (ONECMG).

Addressing industry delegates at the Forum, Almheiri shared an update on progress on the National Strategy for Food Security and relayed key areas of focus to achieve the UAE's aims, namely:

to make the UAE the world's best in the Global Food Security Index by 2051 and among the top 10 countries by 2021.

to develop a comprehensive national system based on enabling sustainable food production through the use of modern technologies

to enhance local production

to develop international partnerships to diversify food sources

to activate legislation and policies that contribute to improving nutrition

to activate legislation and policies to reduce waste.

The Minister explained how, from the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE and the wider region pro-actively introduced smart initiatives and policies to strengthen and further develop a sustainable and safe food supply. She further outlined how industry can best support the UAE's progress towards improved food security, in particular through investment, innovation and technology.

The World Food Security Forum, MENA convened government and industry leaders from across the region, virtually connecting the regional food community to discuss how to ensure a resilient future to sustainable agriculture.

