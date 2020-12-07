UAE Healthcare Sector Outlook To 2023: Significant Deals In Terms Of Mergers, Acquisition, And Strategic Tie Ups Between Healthcare Stakeholders, Public And Private Entities

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Healthcare Sector Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Healthcare Market of UAE Will Grow at a CAGR of Around 10% During 2019 to 2023

UAE has witnessed significant deals in terms of mergers, acquisition, and strategic tie ups between healthcare stakeholders, public and private entities to enhance the healthcare industry. The report provides extensive information and rational analysis of the UAE's healthcare market. An individual market analysis of key emirates describing their healthcare infrastructures, resources, and future outlook will help build a clear understanding of the industry's performance.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the contribution of the private and public sectors to the country's healthcare industry. Various government initiatives in terms of health programs focused on training & development, investment, and regulatory reforms have also been mentioned. The report includes a study of demand for hospitals and the number of hospital beds along with current investment opportunities and the competitive landscape of the country's pharmaceutical players and hospitals, which will help the client to understand the market structure and potential growth.With rising initiatives by the government, the UAE Healthcare market is witnessing astonishing growth. This is due to the sedentary lifestyle of the people of Emirates and growing medical tourism in the region. Also, the UAE government is extensively expanding and upgrading its healthcare system to develop a strong world-class healthcare infrastructure. The government is also encouraging private sector participation to upgrade the existing infrastructure and match the quality of services offered in developed countries.Further, the UAE Government is liberalizing policies to attract foreign investments, in order to improvise the healthcare standard and boost the healthcare industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analyst View

2. Research Methodology

3. UAE Healthcare Market Overview

4. Market Attractions4.1 Favorable Demographics4.2 Epidemiological Backdrop4.2.1 Diabetes4.2.2 Hypertension and Obesity4.2.3 Cancer

5. Emerging Market Trends5.1 Rising Medical Tourism driving Healthcare Industry5.2 Mandatory Health Insurance Accelerating the Industry5.3 Government Initiatives forming Comprehensive Healthcare System5.4 Mergers and Acquisition driving Healthcare Industry

6. Hospital Services Market6.1 Hospital and Bed Capacity6.1.1 Public Sector Hospitals & Hospital Beds6.1.2 Private Sector Hospitals & Hospital Beds6.2 Hospitals & Hospital Beds Demand Projection till 2023

7. Healthcare Services in Emirates7.1 Dubai7.1.1 Hospitals and Hospital Beds7.1.2 Healthcare Professionals7.1.3 Future Outlook7.2 Abu Dhabi7.2.1 Hospitals and Hospital Beds7.2.2 Healthcare Professionals7.2.3 Future Outlook7.3 Sharjah7.3.1 Hospital and Hospital Beds7.3.2 Healthcare Professionals7.3.3 Future Outlook7.4 Other Emirates7.4.1 Ajman7.4.2 Ras Al Khaimah (R.A.K)7.4.3 Fujairah7.4.4 Umm al-Quwain (U.A.Q.)

8. Medical Devices Market Outlook 20238.1 Market Overview8.2 Market Segmentation8.3 Key Players8.4 Regulatory Environment

9. Pharmaceutical Market Outlook 20239.1 Market Overview9.2 Market Share of Drugs9.3 Key Players9.4 Regulatory Environment

10. Government Initiatives10.1 Health Programs10.2 Focus on Training and Development of Healthcare Professionals10.3 Investment in Healthcare Infrastructure10.4 Regulatory Reforms

11. Competitive Landscape11.1 Hospital Services Industry11.1.1 NMC Healthcare LLC11.1.2 American Hospital11.1.3 GMC Clinic11.1.4 Al Zahra Private Hospital11.2 Pharmaceutical Industry11.2.1 Julphar11.2.2 Neopharma11.2.3 Medpharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m00r76

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uae-healthcare-sector-outlook-to-2023-significant-deals-in-terms-of-mergers-acquisition-and-strategic-tie-ups-between-healthcare-stakeholders-public-and-private-entities-301187469.html

SOURCE Research and Markets