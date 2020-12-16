U.S. Xpress partners with Warrior Freedom Service Dogs to help military veterans suffering from PTSD (Photo: Business Wire)

Depending on the branch, years served, and in what capacity, it's estimated that anywhere from 11 to 30% of military veterans experience post-traumatic stress following their service.

Depending on the branch, years served, and in what capacity, it's estimated that anywhere from 11 to 30% of military veterans experience post-traumatic stress following their service. One way to help those struggling can be through the assistance of a service dog. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) - Get Report today announced its partnership with Chattanooga-area non-profit organization, Warrior Freedom Service Dogs. This group is dedicated to connecting combat veterans suffering with post-traumatic stress to trained service dogs, rescued from area animal shelters, free of charge.

"From our drivers to shop teams to our office staff, military veterans make up a significant portion of our workforce," said Eric Fuller, President & CEO of U.S. Xpress. "Warrior Freedom Service Dogs is doing amazing work in pairing veterans struggling with the debilitating effects of post-traumatic stress with a canine specially trained to provide comfort and support."

In addition to a monetary donation towards dog training, U.S. Xpress is providing a range of in-kind multimedia and communications services, including the development of virtual training content to reach more veterans. Ultimately, the goal is to help train and match more dogs and veterans, identify fundraising and awareness opportunities with company team members, and even help with raising puppies and weekend fostering.

"This generous support from U.S. Xpress will help drive awareness of the work we're doing and ultimately, help more of our military vets," said Adam Keith, executive director for Warrior Freedom Service Dogs.

U.S. Xpress is regularly recognized for its commitment to veterans. It's annually ranked as a top Military-Friendly Company by organizations such as Viqtory and DiversityComm, as well as the Military Times and U.S. Veterans magazines. Approximately 11% of U.S. Xpress drivers and 5% of the company's office workforce are veterans. In addition to Warrior Freedom Service Dogs, U.S. Xpress supports the Post 9/11 GI Bill® Apprenticeship Program, The National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, Wreaths Across America, and others.

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) - Get Report, offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.

