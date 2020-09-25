U.S. Women's Chamber Of Commerce Endorses Joe Biden

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Women's Chamber of Commerce ( http://uswcc.org) announces the association has endorsed Joe Biden for President of the United States.

"Today, I resolutely declare the endorsement of the U.S. Women's Chamber of Commerce for Joe Biden in the 2020 U.S. Presidential race," states Margot Dorfman, CEO of the U.S. Women's Chamber of Commerce. " Joe Biden has the experience, temperament, values and personal fortitude to lead us out of this unprecedented health and economic crisis and rebuild America back stronger and better with a new foundation for an economy that will support and protect opportunities and prosperity for all Americans."

Top priorities for members of the U.S. Women's Chamber of Commerce in the 2020 election are: effective government leadership to manage the health and economic crisis brought on by the current administration's failed pandemic response; an urgent and strong focus on saving and growing good paying jobs and supporting small businesses; ending pervasive economic structural weaknesses and inequalities while advancing a new economy that will advance individuals, families and the leadership position of America in the world; ensuring increased and fair access to capital and federal contracts for women-owned and small businesses; ensuring every American has access to health care as a right rather than a privilege; restoring the respect of America and Americans around the world.

"Time is of the essence to restore experienced and effective leadership to the White House. I know Joe Biden is the right leader to help our small businesses build our economy back better for a bright American future," adds Dorfman. "I also note Joe Biden has already demonstrated a real commitment to leading inclusively - ensuring all Americans are represented in the governing process and putting forward proposals that ensure women, particularly women of color, have a fair shot to get ahead. I applaud his early commitment to selecting a woman for the Vice Presidency and his focus on expanding diversity, equality, and opportunity for all Americans, and I am proud to join in supporting him as we not only rebuild our nation, but build back better."

About the U.S. Women's Chamber of Commerce (USWCC)

The USWCC is the leading advocate for women on economic and leadership issues. As the economic leader for women, the USWCC creates opportunities, drives progress, advocates, and provides tools and solutions to support the economic growth of women across America. The USWCC ( uswcc.org) is a not-for-profit 501(c)6 organization founded in 2001 with over 500,000 members; its headquarters offices are located in Washington, D.C. Contact the USWCC at (202) 607-2488.

Media Contact:Charmagne Manning charmagne@uswcc.org(202) 607-2488

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-womens-chamber-of-commerce-endorses-joe-biden-301138381.html

SOURCE U.S. Women's Chamber of Commerce