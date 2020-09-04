U.S. Video Game Market Report 2020-2026: Market Share Analysis For Mobile Games, Download Games, Online Games, Gaming Networks, Consoles And PC Games

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Video Game Market by Category (Mobile, Download, Online, Gaming Networks, Consoles, PC), Users, Age Group, Gender, Income, Company Analysis & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the video gaming market of United States. The report provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and restraining factors, demand, and their projections for the upcoming years.

The video gaming industry in the United States is one of the fastest-growing entertainment industries in the country. The United States has millions of gamers generating billions of dollars in profit and the publisher expects this trend to continue in future too. Whether it was playing at home, on a PC or console, or on the mobile device consumers of all age groups and classes found compelling content that delighted them in 2020. Video games are more than just a booming entertainment business; they are reshaping the way we interact with the world. According to the report, United States Video Game Market will be US$ 40.6 Billion by the year 2026. A video game is an interactive game that plays like a personal computer, a games console, or a mobile phone on a digital device. The video games can be sub-categorized, depending on the platform, into computer games and console games. The United States has the most extensive presence of video games in the world as regards overall workers of the industry. Recently, the growth of social networks, smartphones, and tablets has introduced additional categories such as web and social gaming. Video games of today offer immersive visuals and simulate reality to the degree that is astonishing in many instances.Among all the affluent leaders of the video game industry are the three major players i.e. Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft who have been in the market for decades and remained at the top positions. PlayStation 5 from Sony would be launching by 2020. The three gaming brands in the United States are among the most known by gamers, with Nintendo as the front runner. Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction 2. Research & Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics 4.1 Growth Drivers4.2 Challenges 5. The United States Video Game Market 6. Market & Users Share - United States Video Game Market 6.1 By Category6.2 By Users6.3 By Age Group6.4 By Gender6.5 By Income 7. Category - United States Video Game Market 7.1 Mobile Games7.2 Download Games7.3 Online Games7.4 Gaming Networks7.5 Consoles7.6 PC Games 8. Users - United States Video Games Users 9. Age Group - United States Video Games Users 10. Gender - United States Video Games Users 11. Income - United States Video Games Users 12. Company Analysis 12.1 Sony12.1.1 Overview12.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments12.1.3 Revenue12.2 Microsoft12.3 Nintendo12.4 Activision Blizzard12.5 Electronic Arts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7q1as

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-video-game-market-report-2020-2026-market-share-analysis-for-mobile-games-download-games-online-games-gaming-networks-consoles-and-pc-games-301124494.html

SOURCE Research and Markets