U.S. (Un)Welcomes Chinese Students In 2021

DENVER, Dec. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China and US conflict, editing sphere loses and decrease of the economy. This was not what we had been expecting in 2020. Being the leader in the admissions editing sphere and working on the market since 1997, EssayEdge has felt the impact of strained diplomatic relations between the U.S. and China more than ever. A big majority of our customers are international students who desire to study and enter the top US universities. The best part of our clients are applicants from China. On May 29, 2020, Donald Trump issued a presidential proclamation, restricting the entry of graduate students and researchers from China. As an editing company, we have traced the decrease in international students and have lost 62% of customers from China. First and foremost, it is related to the fact that 68% of Chinese customers who apply for editing help prepare documents for Grad School admission. And exactly the grad school is under restriction for Chinese students.

( Image 1)

This restriction has influenced all the participants in the educational sphere. The statistics below show the number of Chinese students in the 2018-2019 academic years:

( Image 2; Image 3)

As for the time being, Chinese students are not sure if the US will ever welcome them and where these relations would stand next year.

Times Higher Education rankings for 2021 ( https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/2021/world-ranking#!/page/0/length/25/sort_by/rank/sort_order/asc/cols/stats) is pure evidence that US universities are going through hard times now. Though they continue to take the leading positions in the top ranks, China's Tsinghua University became the first Asian university to outburst THE's top 20 international rankings, which proves the fact that Chinese students prefer their local higher establishments now:

( Image 4)

The Trump Administration's ban hurt us all. As an editing company, EssayEdge is grateful for the contribution that international students make while studying in the US. The restrictions implemented by Trump's Administration hurt the business industry and the whole economy in general.

( Image 5)

The irony of all of this is, that FAFSA has made research and found that Chinese students contribute to the US economy greatly:

This has made a significant source of revenue for American higher institutions.

Are there going to be any changes for Chinese students in 2021? Studying in the US remains a very prospective idea for international students. However, shutting out Chinese students puts America at a disadvantage.

Brian Denton, a professor and the chair of the Department of Industrial and Operations Engineering at the University of Michigan has warned:

"By suspending entry of certain students and researchers from the People's Republic of China, the White House is also stifling a flow of STEM talent that is critical to the success of American universities, as well as to companies like Amazon, Apple, Ford, and IBM."

Biden promised that he would make education a priority during his administration. Will he be able to resolve the visa restriction ban and ensure that all Chinese students will have job opportunities or come back to China with a respected degree?

Other countries see the mistake made by the US and open their doors to international students, who bring massive investment in their economy. In his transition plan, Biden promises to loosen the visa restrictions. Biden is expected to bring more stability and predictability in the US-China policy. Will he succeed in settling the conflict and let Chinese students study and work in the US? Will see.

