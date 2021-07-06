U. S. Steel Foundation Awards College Scholarships To Employees' Sons & Daughters

United States Steel Corporation (X) - Get Report announced the awarding of college scholarships to twenty students across the country. All the recipients are children of U. S. Steel employees. The scholarships are funded by the United States Steel Foundation.

"The U. S. Steel Scholarship Program allows us to recognize the remarkable achievements of the outstanding children of our valued employees," said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. "At U. S. Steel, our Culture of Caring not only extends to our employees, but also to their families, the communities where we operate, and the next generation of leaders. We are proud to recognize these students and wish them the best in their academic pursuits."

Since 1995, the U. S. Steel Scholarship program has awarded nearly $4 million to more than 400 children of employees across the company to support their higher education goals. Scholarship recipients are selected based on academic achievements, leadership and participation in school and community activities.

This year, the U. S. Steel Scholarship program offered twenty $10,000 awards ($2,500 per year renewable for up to four years) to current high school seniors. All winners will be enrolled full-time in an accredited two- or four-year college or university or vocational-technical school in the United States for the 2021-2022 academic year. Student recipients are as follows:

Big River Steel

Cash Maxwell is a graduate of Spanish Fort High School in Alabama and an incoming biology major at Baylor University.

Fairfield Tubular Operations

Madison Cantrell is a graduate of Mortimer Jordan High School in Alabama and an incoming biological sciences major on the pre-med track at the University of Mississippi.

Gary Works

Alejandra Castellanos is a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute in Indiana and an incoming nursing major at Loyola University Chicago.

is a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute in Indiana and an incoming nursing major at Loyola University Chicago. Julia Cunningham is a graduate of Morgan Township High School in Indiana and an incoming business major at Purdue University.

is a graduate of Morgan Township High School in Indiana and an incoming business major at Purdue University. LaDurian Hawthorne is a graduate of Griffith High School in Indiana and an incoming biology major at Indiana University: Bloomington.

is a graduate of Griffith High School in Indiana and an incoming biology major at Indiana University: Bloomington. Rachel Holechko is a graduate of Lake Central High School in Indiana and an incoming biology/genetic counseling major at Purdue University.

is a graduate of Lake Central High School in Indiana and an incoming biology/genetic counseling major at Purdue University. Elijah Walker is a graduate of Merrillville High School in Indiana and an incoming pediatric psychiatry major at Purdue University Northwest.

Granite City Works

Whitney Klee is a graduate of Granite City High School in Illinois and an incoming business major at Southwestern Illinois College.

is a graduate of Granite City High School in Illinois and an incoming business major at Southwestern Illinois College. Hayden Ott is a graduate of Freeburg Community High School in Illinois and an incoming civil engineering major at Fontbonne University.

Great Lakes Works

Cole DuVall is a graduate of Monroe County Middle College in Michigan and an incoming medicine major at Eastern Michigan University.

Headquarters

Una Marijan is a graduate of Perrysburg High School in Ohio and an incoming accounting major at Miami University: Oxford.

Lorain Tubular Operations

Sydney Klingshirn is a graduate of Marion L. Steele High School in Ohio and incoming neuroscience major at Baldwin Wallace University.

Midwest Plant

Conner Mathis is a graduate of Chesterton High School in Indiana and an incoming business major at Indiana University: Bloomington.

Minnesota Ore Operations

Abigail Lauer is a homeschool graduate from Minnesota and an incoming biochemistry major at University of Minnesota: Duluth.

is a homeschool graduate from Minnesota and an incoming biochemistry major at University of Minnesota: Duluth. Addison Johnson is a graduate of Eveleth-Gilbert Senior High School in Minnesota and an incoming accelerated registered nurse major at Hibbing Community College.

Mon Valley Works - Clairton Plant

Trent Cornell is a graduate of East Allegheny High School in Pennsylvania and an incoming mechatronics major at California University of Pennsylvania.

Mon Valley Works - Edgar Thomson Plant

Paige Ladowitz is a graduate of Southmoreland High School in Pennsylvania and an incoming biology major on the pre-med track at Duquesne University.

Mon Valley Works - Irvin Plant

Natalie Glessner is a graduate of Elizabeth Forward High School in Ohio and incoming pre-pharmacy major at St. Francis University.

Transtar

Riley Hill is a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Pennsylvania and incoming nursing major at Kent State University.

UPI

Lukas Webb is a graduate of Antioch High School in California and an incoming biochemistry major at Los Medanos College.

The U. S. Steel Scholarship program is administered by Scholarship America, a non-profit scholarship management organization. This year's recipients represent U. S. Steel locations in Alabama, California, Indiana, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the company's customer-centric Best for All℠ strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel's proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

