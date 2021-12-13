U.S. Sports Trading Card Market 2021-2027: Digital Integration Of Sports Trading Card Games Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Sports Trading Card Market Size By Type, By Application And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Sports Trading Card Market Size By Type, By Application And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Sports Trading Card Market was valued at USD 4,707.21 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 62,063.80 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.76% from 2020 to 2027.The sports trading card market is principally driven by significant technological advancements in the field of trading cards. The popularity and growth of online trading card games, either as a direct translation of an offline trading card game (such as Chaotic) or as a standalone online trading card game (such as Star Wars' Galaxies), is a rapidly growing trend.This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Global United States Sports Trading Card Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global United States Sports Trading Card Market growth.Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global United States Sports Trading Card Market.

It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global United States Sports Trading Card Market.The United States Sports Trading Card Market is segmented on the basis of Type, and Application.The report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on US market including some of the major players such as Futera, Leaf Trading cards, Panini SPA, Topps Company, Tristar Productions, Upper Deck Company, and Others.

Market Drivers

Digital Integration of Sports Trading Card Games

Ebay Emerged as the Largest Online Platform for Selling Sports Trading Card

Market Restraints

Increasing Prices of Sports Trading Card

Limited Growth of Offline Sports Trading Card Market

Market Opportunities

Increasing Investment in Sports Trading Card Market

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary3.1 Market Overview3.2 US Sports Trading Card Market, by Type (Usd Million)3.3 US Sports Trading Card Market, by Application (Usd Million)3.4 Future Market Opportunities 4 Market Outlook 5 Market, by Type5.1 Overview5.2 Image Card5.3 Character Card5.4 Autograph Card5.5 Others 6 Market, by Application6.1 Overview6.2 Baseball6.3 Basketball6.4 Football6.5 Boxing6.6 Hockey6.7 Cricket6.8 Others 7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Overview7.2 Company Market Ranking Analysis, 8 Company Profiles

Futera

Leaf Trading cards

Panini SPA

Topps Company

Tristar Productions

Upper Deck Company

