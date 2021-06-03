U.S. Special Operations Command Advances Leidos' Bronco II Aircraft To Demonstration Fly-off

RESTON, Va., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced today it was awarded a contract in the next phase of the U.

RESTON, Va., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (LDOS) - Get Report, a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced today it was awarded a contract in the next phase of the U.S. Special Operations Command's (USSOCOM) Armed Overwatch aircraft prototype program. The Leidos team, including Paramount Group USA and Vertex Aerospace, will advance its new aircraft known as Bronco II to the Phase III Operational Prototype Demonstration fly-off.

"Superior technology is critical to USSOCOM's mission and we are proud to support them through Bronco II," said Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group president. "This advanced aircraft is designed to usher SOCOM into the next generation of tactical warfare and deliver mission-critical tools to the warfighter. The Leidos team is excited to enter Phase III of the competition and proud to support SOCOM as it defends our nation across the world."

USSOCOM recently selected Leidos as the prime contractor to compete for the final phase of the Armed Overwatch contract. The contract requires demonstrating a new prototype system evaluated against well-defined criteria.

Bronco II is a rugged, affordable and sustainable multi-mission aircraft built to meet the specific needs of special operations forces. Designed to "roll-on, roll-off" standards, it can be rapidly disassembled, transported and reassembled in the field by a small crew. Its modular missions systems enable rapid system changes, updates, additions, integration and removal. The Bronco II aircraft will be manufactured in Crestview, Florida.

Leidos teamed with Paramount Group USA and Vertex Aerospace last year to pursue the Armed Overwatch program. The team combines decades of experience both integrating and manufacturing cutting-edge airborne solutions for the warfighter. For more information visit www.bronco-usa.com

About Paramount Group USA

Headquartered in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Paramount Group US Inc. is the U.S. entity of the Paramount Group, the global aerospace and technology company, providing fully integrated and turn-key air, maritime, and land solutions. Paramount Group USA is also the parent company of Paramount Aerospace Systems USA, its wholly-owned US subsidiary. Since its inception in 1994, Paramount Group has built strong relationships with governments in more than 30 countries around the world. It is a leading innovator in the design and development of state-of-the-art technologies that it manufactures in locations globally. Please visit paramountgroup.com/usa or follow us on Twitter.

About Vertex

Vertex Aerospace offers a global capability and complete solution for aftermarket aerospace services for government and commercial customers. The Company's international presence and vast range of services has distinguished itself from competitors for over 45 years. The Mississippi-based company operates in over 100 locations worldwide and is proud to have a 50 percent veteran employee rate. Information about Vertex can be found at vtxaero.com.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 40,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 1, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

