U.S. Social Security Administration AWARDS COREONYX, 5 YEAR-16M, SINGLE AWARD BPA To Provide Web Content Management System (WCMS) Platform.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COREONYX Government Solutions, a subsidiary of COREONYX International. a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Certified- Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (CVE - SDVOSB) is excited to announce with our teaming partners CARASOFT and Acquia, the award of SSA WCMS Effort, a 16M Million, 5 year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with the U.S. Social Security Administration, to support & optimize the customer experience on one of the largest public facing U.S. Federal Agency websites, ( www.ssa.gov).

Under this "Full and Open" competition award, the COREONYX Team will deliver a full spectrum of Digital Transformation services including: Hosting & Support; Monitoring; Engineering & Enterprise Architecture Development; Analysis, Planning & Design; Training, Content Management & Strategy as well as Application Migration and Operational Governance.

"It is an incredible honor to have been chosen by the Social Security Administration for this award and would not have been possible without the partners and unflinching dedication, performance and agility of our entire team. It is through our culture of focus, collaboration, and advocacy, that the women and men of COREONYX continue our upward trajectory of growth and delivery of "Certainty of Outcome" our customer's demand. It is privilege to represent such an amazing & talented group of professionals."

- Guy Mincey CEO COREONYX

"COREONYX provides services around the needs of our government clients to provide Information Technology, Professional & Technical, Consulting & support in Defense and Civilian sectors."

