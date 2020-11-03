U.S. Postal Service Board Of Governors To Meet Nov. 13

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors will meet in open session on Nov. 13, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Board is expected to discuss the following items:

Call to Order and Remarks of the Chairman Remarks of the Postmaster General and CEO Approval of Minutes Committee Reports Financial Matters FY2020 10K and Financial Statements Annual Report to Congress FY2021 Integrated Financial Plan and Borrowing Resolution FY2022 Congressional Reimbursement Request Quarterly Service Performance Bylaws Approval of Tentative Agenda for February Meetings Board Leadership Adjournment

The public is welcome to listen to a live audio webcast of the meeting (no in-person attendance) at http://about.usps.com/who/leadership/board-governors/briefings/welcome.htm . Three hours after the conclusion of the open session meeting, a recorded audio file will be available for listening. In compliance with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, the audio webcast will be open-captioned.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

