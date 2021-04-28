U.S. Postal Service Board Of Governors To Meet May 7
WASHINGTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors will meet in open session on May 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Board is expected to discuss the following items:
- Call to Order and Opening Remarks of the Chairman
- Remarks of the Postmaster General and CEO
- Approval of Minutes
- Committee Reports
- Quarterly Financial Report
- Quarterly Service Performance Report
- Approval of Tentative Agendas for August Meetings
- Adjournment
The public is welcome to listen to a live audio webcast of the meeting (no in-person attendance) at http://about.usps.com/who/leadership/board-governors/briefings/welcome.htm . Three hours after the conclusion of the open session meeting, a recorded audio file will be available for listening. In compliance with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, the audio webcast will be open-captioned.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
