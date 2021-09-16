U.S. Pollution Mask Industry To 2026 - Players Include 3M, Honeywell International And Prestige Ameritech Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Pollution Mask Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States pollution mask market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Pollution masks are increasingly being used as partial face covering to filter out pollutants and other harmful air-borne infections. Pollution masks protect the user from direct exposure to dust, pollen, heavy smoke, allergens, etc. The atmospheric air in certain parts of the United States is highly polluted as a result of the expanding vehicle fleet, growing construction activities, and heavy industrial discharge. This has led to an increasing prevalence of several diseases, such as asthma, ischaemic heart disease, stroke, COPD, lung cancer, etc. Owing to this, there has been a significant rise in the demand for pollution masks across the residential, industrial, and commercial sectors in the United States.The market has also been driven by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. The United States currently represents one of the world's worst affected countries from the pandemic with around 1.1 Million infections and nearly 64,000 deaths by the end of April 2020. The rising consumer concerns, coupled with preventive measures against COVID-19, have bolstered the demand for pollution masks in the United States. Furthermore, the increasing amount of NOx emissions from road vehicles, aviation, power generation, and marine sectors has further catalyzed the demand for pollution masks in the country.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberley-Clark Corporation, Vogmask (Ohlone Press LLC), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Foss Performance Materials, Prestige Ameritech, Makrite, etc.

