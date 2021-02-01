U.S. Pest Protection President, Erica Brister, Recognized By The Pest Control Industry's Leading Publication, PCT Magazine

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pest Control Industry's leading magazine, PCT Magazine, recently acknowledged the recognition of U.S. Pest Protection President / CEO, Erica Brister, for being ranked as one of the top woman-owned pest control companies.

U.S. Pest Protection is the leading pest control company for Middle Tennessee, based in Nashville, TN, with numerous branch locations across the region that services thousands of residential and commercial customers.

The locally-owned and operated pest control company's President of over 15 years is Erica Brister, who was ranked among the Nashville Business Journal's list of Top Women-owned Businesses in Nashville.

Statistics show that thousands of people are moving to Tennessee each month from states along the coasts, such as California and New York. Considering Nashville's booming economy and substantial growth, the established pest control companies in the Music City remain an essential need for new homeowners and business owners.

New residents moving from out of state areas, such as California and New York, don't realize until they move here of how much termite protection and pest control is needed if you're a residential homeowner or commercial business owner. Termite Protection is basically a necessity and form of insurance in Tennessee since homeowner's insurance does not cover termite damage.

"Everybody needs pest control; especially termite protection," stated Brister. "Termite protection is like an insurance policy for your home in itself. If you move to Tennessee and have never experienced or had to worry about such pests, you'll quickly learn the different types of termites and that there is no other option but to have pest control for termites."

Learn more about Nashville's largest women-owned pest control company - U.S. Pest Protection. Visit uspest.com and uspestnews.com as your pest control news and information leader.

CONTACT: Parker Minor, parker@uspest.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-pest-protection-president-erica-brister-recognized-by-the-pest-control-industrys-leading-publication-pct-magazine-301219253.html

SOURCE U.S. Pest Protection