U.S. Parents Optimistic About Raising Children While Navigating Barriers To Opportunity, Survey Finds

PRINCETON, N.J., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation finds that parents remain largely optimistic about the future of the country for their children, but are concerned that America does not offer the same opportunities for all children to grow up to be independent, financially stable, healthy adults.

The survey, " Raising the Next Generation: Research with Parents and Caregivers" examines what it is like to raise children in America. It asked questions to equal numbers of parents and caregivers from five different racial and ethnic groups: Asian American and Pacific Islander, Black, Indigenous, Latino, and White.

The parents surveyed remain optimistic about the future of the country for their children, ranging from 64 percent of White parents to 81 percent of Latino parents. But very few, from 9 percent of Black parents to 27 percent of Latino parents, say that all children have the same opportunity to grow up to be independent, financially stable, healthy adults.

"Parents and caregivers share common hopes and draw on many strengths to raise their families, but it's clear that hard work alone is not enough," said Jennifer Ng'andu, managing director, RWJF.

Additional Findings:

64 percent of Indigenous parents to 80 percent of Black parents feel they're able to provide their children with what they need to be successful in life.

Regarding opportunity, 68 percent of White parents to 94 percent of Black parents worry that America does not offer the same opportunities to all children.

Many parents of color, from 49 percent of Latino parents to 73 percent of Black parents, think that racism or discrimination will limit their child's opportunities to get a quality education, go to college, or someday get a good job.

There is near universal agreement among parents/caregivers, from 93 percent to 97 percent, that there should be a strong safety net for families when falling on hard times.

Over 80 percent of respondents from each racial and ethnic group think that government policies (paid family leave, health care, housing, tax credits) play an important role in helping families raise children.

The full survey, conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, covered more than the conditions related to the pandemic to explore parental optimism, child opportunity, and experiences with racism and discrimination. For more information, click here.

