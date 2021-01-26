U.S. News Announces 2021 Best Online Programs Rankings

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today published the 2021 Best Online Programs rankings . Designed for learners looking to complete or further their education, the rankings evaluate more than 1,600 online bachelor's and master's degree programs. These programs offer an alternative option for prospective students looking to fulfill their academic goals while pandemic restrictions remain in place in much of the country.

The Best Online Programs rankings only include programs that are designed to be administered online. In other words, the rankings do not evaluate schools or programs that are temporarily virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University moves back up to No. 1 this year among Best Online Bachelor's Programs . For MBAs , Carnegie Mellon University ties with the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill for the top spot. Columbia University has the top-ranked computer information technology master's program. Tied for No. 1 among Best Online Master's in Nursing programs are Rush University and the University of South Carolina. The No. 1 master's programs in education and engineering are at the University of Florida and Columbia University, respectively.

For the first time, U.S. News published specialty rankings of bachelor's programs in business and psychology. These complement the master's level specialty rankings across 18 subject areas such as finance MBA and nursing administration/leadership. In addition, the annual Best Online Programs for Veterans rankings credit select programs for their success in enrolling military veterans and active service members and making federal financial benefits accessible for them.

Alongside the rankings, U.S. News produces editorial content throughout the year on paying for school, balancing work and studies, finding tutoring resources and more. Prospective students can also use the Online College Compare tool to research and compare different programs.

"As in-person gatherings remain limited, we might see more interest in online degrees than in pre-pandemic years," said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. "But online degrees aren't only practical in the short term - distance education can also be conducive to a schedule that includes full-time work or other commitments."

U.S. News remains the only publication to comprehensively evaluate online degrees at the program level rather than the school level. The rankings are based on indicators such as student services and technology, faculty credentials, and student engagement, using data collected directly from each institution. Only degree-granting programs that are offered primarily online by regionally accredited institutions were considered, and the programs that score the highest are those applying educational best practices specific for distance learners.

2021 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs

Bachelor's Programs 1. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University—Worldwide (FL)2. University of Illinois—Chicago3. University of Florida

Master's Programs

MBA 1. Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA) (tie)1. University of North Carolina—Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler) (tie)3. Indiana University—Bloomington (Kelley)

Business, non-MBA 1. University of Southern California ( Marshall)2. Indiana University—Bloomington (Kelley)3. Arizona State University (Carey)

Computer Information Technology 1. Columbia University (NY)2. Johns Hopkins University (Whiting) (MD) (tie)2. University of Southern California (tie)

Criminal Justice/Criminology1. University of California-Irvine2. Boston University (tie)2. Sam Houston State University (TX) (tie)

Education 1. University of Florida2. Clemson University ( Moore) (SC)3. University of Illinois—Urbana-Champaign

Engineering 1. Columbia University (Fu Foundation) (NY)2. University of California—Los Angeles (Samueli)3. Purdue University—West Lafayette (IN)

Nursing 1. Rush University (IL) (tie)1. University of South Carolina (tie)3. Duke University (NC) (tie)3. Ohio State University (tie)

On Friday, Jan. 29, U.S. News will host a free webinar on the potential benefits of enrolling in an online bachelor's program, as well as what differentiates these programs from temporary virtual learning. To register, visit the U.S. News Live page here.

For more information on the rankings, visit Best Online Programs and share the rankings using #BestOnlinePrograms on Facebook and Twitter .

About U.S. News & World ReportU.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news-announces-2021-best-online-programs-rankings-301214517.html

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report