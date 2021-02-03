U.S. News & World Report Names Morgan Felchner Executive Editor Of News

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Felchner is named Executive Editor of News, announced U.S. News & World Report 's President and CEO Bill Holiber.

In her new role, Felchner will assume day-to-day oversight of all News content including daily news coverage and U.S. News government rankings products: Healthiest Communities, Best States and Best Countries.

"U.S. News' News vertical continues to expand its coverage, and Morgan is the right person to help continue this growth trajectory during an historic time for journalism," said Editor and Chief Content Officer Kim Castro. "For more than 12 years, Morgan has been a proven leader and exceptional editor who thrives on implementing new ideas and innovating our products to advance our News brand."

Felchner joined U.S. News in 2008 as a Deputy Assistant Managing Editor of Politics. The following year, she was promoted to Managing Editor, where, at various times, she oversaw the News vertical as well as U.S. News Weekly and The Report.

"The News team is hard at work covering these historic events from every angle and launching key rankings to help readers evaluate government performance - something that is even more critical right now," Felchner said. "I look forward to helping this amazing team navigate an increasingly complicated news marketplace."

The News vertical includes U.S. News' Government Rankings initiative, which measures government performance at the international, state and local levels and includes the Best Countries , Best States , Healthiest Communities and Cities projects.

This announcement comes at a period of record growth for U.S. News' News vertical.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news--world-report-names-morgan-felchner-executive-editor-of-news-301220732.html

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report