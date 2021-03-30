U.S. News & World Report Announces 2022 Best Graduate Schools

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today published the 2022 Best Graduate Schools . The rankings evaluate programs across a number of disciplines - including business , education , engineering , law , medicine and nursing - for students interested in furthering their education beyond college.

New in this edition:

U.S. News added several standalone medical school rankings, using data from the Robert Graham Center, a division of the American Academy of Family Physicians. These rankings display data on various practice areas of alumni - specifically, the percentage of graduates practicing in primary care specialties, rural areas and medically underserved areas.

Two new student debt indicators were added to the overall Best Law Schools methodology: The average law school debt incurred by law school graduates and the percentage of law graduates who incurred debt.

"Trying to decide where to go to grad school can be overwhelming under normal circumstances, let alone during a pandemic," said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. "Along with our articles featuring expert advice on the admissions process, the Best Graduate Schools rankings provide helpful data to make that search more manageable for prospective students."

Best Business Schools: Full-Time MBA Stanford University is the No. 1 full-time MBA program, followed by the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School at No. 2. The University of Chicago's Booth School of Business rounds out the top three.

Best Law SchoolsThe top school among Best Law Schools is Yale University . Stanford and Harvard University come in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Best Medical Schools: Research Harvard maintains the top spot among Best Medical Schools: Research, while New York University's Grossman School of Medicine moves up to No. 2 this year. Duke University also moves up in the rankings to No. 3.

Among education programs, the University of Pennsylvania moves up to join Harvard in a tie for the top spot. MIT maintains its place as No. 1 in engineering , while Johns Hopkins is No. 1 among nursing master's programs.

Alongside the six largest disciplines, additional graduate program rankings were updated this year. These include criminology , economics , English , history , library and information studies , political science , public affairs , public health and sociology .

The complete 2022 Best Graduate Schools rankings are available on USNews.com, with extended rankings and data exclusively in the U.S. News Graduate School Compass . Follow U.S. News on Facebook and Twitter for more information on the 2022 Best Graduate Schools.

2022 Best Graduate Schools Rankings*See the rankings here

Best Business Schools: Full-Time MBA 1. Stanford University (CA)2. University of Pennsylvania ( Wharton)3. University of Chicago (Booth)4. Northwestern University (Kellogg) (IL) 5. Harvard University (MA) (tie)5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan) (tie)

Best Law Schools 1. Yale University (CT)2. Stanford University (CA)3. Harvard University (MA)4. Columbia University (NY) (tie)4. University of Chicago (tie)

Best Medical Schools: Research 1. Harvard University (MA)2. New York University (Grossman)3. Duke University (NC) 4. Columbia University (NY) (tie)4. Stanford University (CA) (tie)4. University of California-San Francisco (tie)

