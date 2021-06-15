U.S. News Adds New Regional Offerings To Annual Best Children's Hospitals Rankings

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report today published the 2021-22 Best Children's Hospitals rankings to help families facing complex and rare conditions find the best medical care for their children. This year, the Best Children's Hospitals rankings feature expanded offerings that include state rankings and multi-state regional rankings.

"When choosing a hospital for a sick child, many parents want specialized expertise, convenience and caring medical professionals," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "The Best Children's Hospitals rankings have always highlighted hospitals that excel in specialized care. Now, this year's new state and regional rankings can help families identify conveniently located hospitals capable of meeting their child's needs. As the pandemic continues to affect travel, finding high-quality care close to home has never been more important."

The regional hospitals are broken down into state rankings, which reflect hospitals in most states and Washington D.C., and multi-state regional rankings which reflect seven regions encompassing multiple states. Each list compares hospitals on overall performance across all pediatric specialties with the aim of providing insights into targeted areas of care at hospitals closest to home. To be ranked regionally, a Best Children's Hospital must rank well in at least one pediatric specialty and must be a hospital or pediatric unit offering general pediatric services.

Top Hospital by Region

Mid-Atlantic - Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Midwest - Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center New England - Boston Children's Hospital Pacific - Children's Hospital Los Angeles Rocky Mountains - Children's Hospital Colorado Southeast - Children's Hospital of Atlanta and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital of Vanderbilt (tie)Southwest - Texas Children's Hospital

This year, ten hospitals earned a place on the Honor Roll - a distinction awarded to pediatric centers that deliver exceptionally high-quality care across multiple specialties. For the eighth consecutive year, Boston Children's Hospital claimed the top spot on the Honor Roll. It also landed at No. 1 in four of the 10 specialties; pediatric nephrology, pediatric neurology & neurosurgery, pediatric pulmonology & lung surgery and pediatric urology.

This year's edition highlights the top 50 centers in each of these 10 pediatric specialties : cancer, cardiology & heart surgery, diabetes & endocrinology, gastroenterology & gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology & neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology & lung surgery and urology.

The 2021-22 Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll

Boston Children's Hospital Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Texas Children's Hospital Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Children's Hospital Los Angeles Children's Hospital Colorado Children's National Hospital Nationwide Children's Hospital UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford

Top Five Children's Hospitals in Selected Specialties

Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery

Texas Children's Hospital UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Children's Hospital Los Angeles Boston Children's Hospital Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health

Pediatric Cancer

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Texas Children's Hospital Children's National Hospital

Neonatology

Children's National Hospital Children's Hospital Los Angeles Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals, San Francisco and Oakland Rady Children's Hospital

The Best Children's Hospitals methodology factors objective measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices. To calculate the Best Children's Hospitals rankings, U.S. News gathered relevant data from children's hospitals in early 2020 and from pediatric physicians and other healthcare organizations in 2021; because of the pandemic, data collection from children's hospitals was not repeated in 2021. For more information about the 2021-22 rankings and methodology, please visit the FAQ . These ratings help individuals and their families begin their search for pediatric care and should be used in consultation with a medical professional.

RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 118 children's hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. More than 100 pediatric specialists and other experts provided input through methodology working groups.

This year's rankings will be published in the U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals 2022" guidebook (ISBN 9781931469975), available in stores October 5.

