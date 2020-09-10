U.S. Marine Corps Selects Duke Energy & Ameresco To Implement $41 Million Infrastructure Project At North Carolina Air Station

Ameresco, Inc., (AMRC) - Get Report, a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that Naval Facilities Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) has awarded to Duke Energy and Ameresco's Federal Solutions group a $41 million utility energy savings contract (UESC) at the United States Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point. Under a $38 million contract with Duke, Ameresco will make key improvements to enhance energy efficiency, resiliency, reliability, and cybersecurity at MCAS Cherry Point, while reducing the site's energy consumption and costs.

MCAS Cherry Point is the largest airfield operated by the U.S. Marine Corps spanning more than 13,000 acres in Havelock, North Carolina. There are approximately 10,000 Marines, Sailors and students stationed at the base, which is also the only air station in operation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, year-round.

The UESC scope provided by MCAS Cherry Point includes 3.29 million square feet of buildings, across which Ameresco will replace building lighting systems, modernize HVAC systems, and upgrade energy management, control systems and cybersecurity across 139 buildings. The contract also features the modernization of site electrical distribution systems and water conservation upgrades, including a reclaimed water system at the base's wastewater treatment plant.

"Having been in continuous operation for more than 75 years, the utility and building systems at MCAS Cherry Point are at varying degrees of serviceability," said Nicole Bulgarino, EVP and General Manager of Federal Solutions at Ameresco. "Ameresco appreciates the collaboration that Duke fostered during project development with the Navy and Marine Corps, which has made it possible for us now to deliver much-needed modernization at MCAS Cherry Point."

In addition to the various resilience measures implemented Ameresco will provide ongoing persistent commissioning of the systems during the 20-year term of the UESC. This will ensure ongoing functionality and performance of the improvements.

