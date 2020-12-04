U.S. LUMBER Acquires Mid-State Lumber

ATLANTA and BRANCHBURG, N.J., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. LUMBER GROUP LLC. ("U.S. LUMBER" or "the Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Specialty Building Products, LLC ("Specialty Building Products"), and Mid-State Lumber Corp., a local and regional wholesaler of building material products, today announced that U.S. LUMBER has agreed to acquire Mid-State Lumber Corp. The transaction will combine industry leaders with an expanded offering of products and services to serve dealers across New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and New England. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Specialty Building Products President and CEO Jeff McLendon said: "Mid-State Lumber is a terrific addition to U.S. LUMBER. It is the leading specialty products distributor in its markets, with a loyal following of customers built over multiple generations of family ownership. The Bernstein family, and all of their employees, have built a fantastic business and we are thrilled that they will be joining the U.S. LUMBER family. Together we will continue to deliver reliable products and first-class service for customers and suppliers in their markets and across our entire footprint."

Mid-State Lumber's ownership group, including Ken Bernstein, David Bernstein and Gary Bernstein, added: "Since our father Bernie Bernstein founded Mid-State Lumber in 1972, we have built a business based on family values and the simple desire to bring great products to great customers adding value through great service and relationships. This partnership provides an opportunity to build on Mid-State's impressive legacy and provides a foundation for the long-term success of our employees, customers and vendors. We are excited and energized by the opportunity to work with U.S. LUMBER as they continue to grow and have an impact on the industry that has supported our family for so long."

Mid-State Lumber will continue to operate under its existing brand and with its current leadership.

About Specialty Building Products Specialty Building Products is a critical link in the value chain between manufacturers and customers of specialty products. Our operating brands - U.S. LUMBER, Alexandria Moulding, and Midwest Lumber - provide sales, marketing and logistic solutions that bring a wide range of high value, SKU-intensive, and logistically complicated specialty building products to dealers serving the repair and remodel ("R&R") and new construction marketplaces. Our brands' best-in-class operations are managed under a centralized strategy and informed by big data and metrics, serving the most respected manufacturers of the best and most innovative brands in the building products industry and local, regional, and national building material dealers, national one step distributors, national retail chains, industrial and OEM manufacturers. More information can be found at www.specialtybuildingproducts.com.

About Mid-State LumberMid-State Lumber, founded in 1972, is a local and regional wholesaler of building materials for the retail lumber dealer. The company offers a broad range of building products featuring leading brands such as Trex decking and railing, James Hardie siding, Royal Building Products, and Typar moisture management systems. Mid-State's lumber offering includes Pine, Douglas Fir, Western Red Cedar, Ipe, Dark Red Meranti and specialty plywoods. With a customer base spanning the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions, Mid-State operates four locations: Branchburg, NJ, Kingston, PA, Warwick, NY and Marlborough, MA. More information can be found at www.midstatelumber.com.

