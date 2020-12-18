U.S. Investing Championship Traders Shatter Records

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Investing Championship today reported the results for the first eleven months of the 2020 competition. According to contest organizer Dr. Norman Zadeh, records are being shattered. The United States Investing Championship is a real money verified competition which gives up-and-coming traders an opportunity to show their talent on the world stage. Prior top performers include Paul Tudor Jones and Louis Bacon. Participants specify an account number at the beginning of the year for tracking purposes. Brokerage statements associated with that account are used to verify performance claims. The competition began in 1983 and ran for fifteen years. It was restarted in 2019.

At the end of eleven months, the leader in the $1,000,000+ stock division is George Tkaczuk, + 114.3%, from Chicago. Mr. Tkaczuk is a portfolio manager at RCM Wealth Advisors, as well as a medical doctor. He was also at one time a professional volleyball player. In second place is Bill Roller, +9.1%. Leading the $1,000,000+ division in Enhanced Growth, which allows futures and/or long option trades, is Vivek Subramanyam, + 28.9%, from London. Mr. Subramanyam is founder and CEO of a technology focused investment bank, Technology Holdings. Mr. Subramanyam was born in India, studied business management there, and then spent a decade each in New York and London. In second place, + 21.7% is Luiz Pinto, from Doha, Qatar. Mr. Pinto, who has a Ph.D. in economics, was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In third, +12%, is Hsiu-Ping Peng.

Among participants in the stock division trading less than $1,000,000, the leader after eleven months is Oliver Kell, + 597%, from Philadelphia. Mr. Kell was born in San Francisco. His father was a market maker on the Pacific Stock Exchange. In second place, + 468.8%, is Tomas Claro. Mr. Claro was born in Chile. He worked for twelve years for a number of large Chilean Institutions, including a five year stint as head of international trading. In 2017, he left Chile and moved to Chicago where he received an MBA from the University of Chicago. He is a full time trader. In third place, + 363.5%, is Matthew Caruso, from Montreal, Canada. Mr. Caruso is a Chartered Market Technician and Certified Financial Analyst. From 2008 to 2012, he was a trader and market maker for National Bank Financial He also taught a class on trading as an adjunct professor for Concordia University. He currently trades professionally for his own account. In fourth place, + 300.7%, is Ryan Pierpont, from Los Gatos, California. Mr. Pierpont graduated from Santa Clara University with a degree in business, and currently does financial planning for ServiceNow corporation. In fifth place, + 281.9%, is Anish Sikri, from Stone Mountain, Georgia, who now lives in Washington, DC. Mr. Sikri has a degree in computer science. He manages a medical clinic with his wife when he isn't trading. The rest of the entrants reporting profits in the stock division are: Shahid Saleem, + 237.1%; Evan Buenger, + 157.2%; Vibha Jha, the top female performer, + 147.5%; Vitan Peychev, + 133%; Ricardo Valenzuela, + 135%; Alok Bhatia, + 99.8%; Rohan Sahani, + 86.5%; Ralph Koppel, + 72.2%; Michael Gulyn, + 54.6%; Bruce Morley, + 48.6%; Steve Kao, + 42%; Manoj Panda, + 38.6%; Gordon Elvey, + 36.7%; Ray Sit, + 33.2%; Bill Roller, + 31.5%; Jose Burgos, +30%; Adrian Palmer, DMD, + 28.3%; Perry McCarty, + 24.8%; Paul Wimmers, + 9.6%; Arthur Smelyanski, + 5%; and Robert Schwagerl, + 2.3%.

Among participants in the enhanced growth division trading accounts of less than $1,000,000, the leader at the end of eleven months is Sheldon Thomas, + 174.3%, from New York City. Mr. Thomas has a Computer Science degree and is a software engineer. In second place, + 120.8%, is Jon Wu, originally from Shanghai, China, now living in Ridgewood, New Jersey. In third place, + 77.2% is Rick Jarosh. Mr. Jarosh was born in Exton Pennsylvania and currently lives in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The other entrants reporting profits are Jeff Watts, + 44.3%; Adrian Palmer DMD, + 37%; Travis Hayes, + 20.1%; and Nick Marino, + 11.7%.

Over the years, the United States Investing Championship has attracted legendary traders, including Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Dr. Edward O. Thorpe, Mark Strome, Mark Minervini, David Ryan, Doug Kass, Sheen Kassouf, Marty Schwartz, Frankie Joe, Tom Basso, Cedd Moses, Gil Blake, Robert Prechter, Jr., and Bruno Combier.

The standings appear on the website financial-competitions.com, and are carried by various media outlets. Financial-competitions.com allows traders to enter the competion, and provides copies of past articles from Barron's, the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and other publications which profile United States Investing Championship top performers. Late entries are tracked from the date of their entry, so everyone starts with a gain of zero percent. The competition is run by Dr. Norman Zadeh, a former Stanford professor, former professional gambler, former publisher of the magazine Perfect 10, and son of Lotfi Zadeh, the creator of fuzzy logic. Dr. Zadeh recently published a book, Hold'em Poker Super Strategy, available on amazon.com. According to Dr. Zadeh, fifteen of the competitors reporting profits are either followers of Mark Minervini, a former United States Investing Championship winner, or have used his services at some point.

