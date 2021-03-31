U.S. Institute Of Peace And Sudan Forge Partnership For Peace

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) President and CEO Lise Grande and Sudanese Ambassador to the United States H.E. Nureldin Satti signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Tuesday pledging to support Sudan's historic transition.

"Sudanese peacebuilders are an inspiration to the world," said Grande. "They have advanced peace, justice and freedom under some of the most difficult circumstances imaginable."

USIP has been working in Sudan for more than 30 years helping Sudanese peacebuilders who promote nonviolent action, justice and security.

As part of its new engagement, USIP will expand and accelerate its efforts to promote citizen engagement, facilitate women's leadership, and deepen dialogue on national security policies. In the months ahead, USIP will work closely with public institutions, civil society, the private sector, experts and practitioners to establish and strengthen genuine partnerships and through these, to inform U.S. policies.

" Sudan's Transitional Government is ready to build on its recent progress on peace and reform together with USIP. We value this partnership and look forward to sustained engagement," said Satti.

"All of us have a responsibility to support and stand in solidarity with Sudan at this historic time," said Grande. "We are proud to be part of this and fully committed to doing everything we can to help make peace sustainable in Sudan."

