U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Participation At The H.C. Wainwright Mining Conference November 30 - December 1, 2020 (Virtual Conference)

ELKO, Nev., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU) (the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Mining Conference. The conference is being held on November 30 - December 1, 2020 virtually.

Edward Karr, Executive Chairman of U.S. Gold Corp. will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation. Mr. Karr and management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to attend the Company's presentation, please click on the following link ( www.hcwevents.com/mining ) to register for the conference. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

Event : H.C. Wainwright Mining Conference (Virtual Conference)

Date : November 30 - December 1, 2020

Location : Virtual Conference

USAU Presentation : Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 9:00 AM - 9:30 AM ET

Link for Webcasting : https://journey.ct.events/view/d84f6d58-4a43-4f9d-9aff-ce387d9b8e5e

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on U.S. Gold Corp.'s current expectations, and actual results could differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to , risks arising from: the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, whether U.S. Gold Corp. will be able to raise sufficient capital to implement future exploration programs, COVID-19 uncertainties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov . The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company makes no representation or warranty that the information contained herein is complete and accurate and we have no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For additional information, please contact:U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:+1 800 557 4550 ir@usgoldcorp.gold www.usgoldcorp.gold

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-gold-corp-announces-participation-at-the-hc-wainwright-mining-conference-november-30---december-1-2020-virtual-conference-301177209.html

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.