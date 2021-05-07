U.S. Global Investors Announces Third-Quarter Results Webcast, With An Update On HIVE Blockchain Technologies

SAN ANTONIO, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( Nasdaq : GROW ) (the "Company") will host a webcast on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. Central time to discuss the Company's results for the third quarter 2021. An update on HIVE Blockchain Technologies ("HIVE"), the Company's strategic exposure to the crypto asset boom, will also be discussed.

Financial data for the quarter will be released prior to the webcast.

Frank Holmes, CEO and chief investment officer, will provide an update on the Company's profitability and strong performance of its investment products. Lisa Callicotte, chief financial officer, will give an overview of financial highlights for quarter ended March 31, 2021. Lastly, Holly Schoenfeldt, marketing and public relations manager, will detail the Company's media and marketing strategy.

For more information about U.S. Global Investors, visit www.usfunds.com . For more information about HIVE, visit www.hiveblockch a in.com .

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( www.usfunds.com ) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies, Ltd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a growth oriented, TSX.V-listed company building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden and Iceland, which produce newly minted digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum continuously on the cloud. HIVE's deployments provide shareholders with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining as well as a portfolio of crypto-coins.

