U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union's Juan Tabo Branch Now Open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Eagle's newest branch, located at 1955 Juan Tabo, is now open.

Construction of U.S. Eagle's Juan Tabo location started in late June and is now complete. The 3,500 square-feet, full-service branch features two drive-thru lanes, as well as a "user bar" with devices to introduce members to online services such as their mobile app and online banking. It will be the first location to launch U.S. Eagle's new branch concept, which will be carried forward into future designs. NewGround Construction Management led the project and Enterprise Builders Corporation constructed the building shell and interior build-out for the branch.

"This project is the latest example of our commitment and investment to better serving our members and our local community," said U.S. Eagle President/CEO Marsha Majors. "While some Financial Institutions may move away from traditional brick and mortar facilities to save money, we realize that some individuals don't have access to technology or feel more comfortable with in-person service. Our new branch concept is aiming to combine the traditional service with new technology to best serve the needs of all current and future members."

About U.S. EagleU.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state's first member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, U.S. Eagle offers a full suite of financial products and services and has nine locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of more than one billion and more than 80,000 members, U.S. Eagle is where people mean more.

