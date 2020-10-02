U.S. Department Of Agriculture Awards Contract To Ryan Consulting Group, Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Consulting Group, Inc. today announced that the company has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The contract will support the Client Experience Center, an information technology service provider under USDA's Office of Chief Information Officer. The OCIO CEC is an integrated Government and Contracted program team whose mission is to deliver streamlined, flexible, and robust Enterprise IT solutions, policies and procedures that maximizes the performance, value, and results of the entire USDA.

Awarded under the NITAAC CIO-SP3 contract, Ryan Consulting will be migrating the CEC's current On-Premise based Microsoft Project Web App (PWA) instance to the Microsoft Project Online 2019 Government Cloud environment. This work will include technology enhancements and/or process improvement features to provide a one-stop shop for all Project data regardless if an enterprise, major, or investment-related with Management Reporting and Dashboards. The goal is to encourage transparency across the organization and a single view of the CEC Program Management Portfolio.

"Ryan is proud to provide the USDA CEC with a best value, industry-leading IT solution to migrate their PWA processes to a cloud environment," said R. Keith Harding, President of Ryan Consulting Group. "This contract further strengthens our continued support and partnership with USDA."

This award is Ryan Consulting Group's second contract from the USDA in recent years. For more than three years, Ryan Consulting Group has supported USDA's Agricultural Research Service (ARS) by performing Patch and Vulnerability Management Services.

For nearly 20 years, Ryan Consulting Group has provided IT solutions to Federal, Local Government, and commercial clients. Ryan's Core Services align with Agile Software Development, Cybersecurity services, Independent Verification & Validation Programs, Cloud Computing & Virtualization, and Service Desk & Incident Management. Ryan is an SBA award-winning small business recognized for analyzing, designing, developing, and implementing established and emerging technologies and securing network systems and applications.

