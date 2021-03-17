U.S. Concrete Completes Purchase Of Orca Quarry Leased Land And Royalty Agreement

EULESS, Texas, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) - Get Report, a leading supplier of aggregates and ready-mixed concrete in active construction markets across the country, announced today that it has purchased fee simple property and the underlying royalty agreement associated with the Orca Quarry ("Orca") on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. The acquisition includes approximately 1,551 acres in four parcels of previously leased land.

"Since the Polaris Materials acquisition in 2017, our strategic direction has been to grow our aggregates profitability and this acquisition eliminates the royalty agreement which immediately improves our aggregates margin and cash generation," said Ronnie Pruitt, U.S. Concrete President and Chief Executive Officer. "We take pride in being a disciplined buyer and this purchase provides an extremely attractive multiple. I am confident that Polaris, like all of our aggregates segment expansions, will continue to provide near- and long-term value to our shareholders. Since acquiring Polaris, our efforts in increasing the throughput at our Long Beach terminal, permitting of a new terminal in the Port of Oakland, and expanding through the Black Bear project will support the growth of our supply of high-quality, highly specified material to the aggregates constrained Southern and Northern California markets."

About U.S. Concrete U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) - Get Report is a leading supplier of aggregates and concrete for infrastructure, residential and commercial projects across the country. The Company holds leading market positions in the high-growth metropolitan markets of Dallas/Fort Worth, San Francisco, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., and its materials have been used in some of the most complex and highly specialized construction projects of the last decade. U.S. Concrete has continued to grow organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions of independent producers in its target markets.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSCertain statements and information provided in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, outlook, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "expect," "plan," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "outlook," "predict," "potential" or "continue," the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events which we believe are reasonable. Actual events or results may differ materially.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We believe that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, affect demand for new residential and commercial construction; our ability to successfully identify, manage, and integrate acquisitions; the cyclical nature of, and changes in, the real estate and construction markets, including pricing changes by our competitors; governmental requirements and initiatives, including those related to mortgage lending, financing or deductions, funding for public or infrastructure construction, land usage, and environmental, health, and safety matters; disruptions, uncertainties or volatility in the credit markets that may limit our, our suppliers' and our customers' access to capital; our ability to successfully implement our operating strategy; weather conditions; our substantial indebtedness and the restrictions imposed on us by the terms of our indebtedness; the effects of currency fluctuations on our results of operations and financial condition; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with third parties who supply us with equipment and essential supplies; our ability to retain key personnel and maintain satisfactory labor relations; and product liability, property damage, results of litigation and other claims and insurance coverage issues. These risks and uncertainties also include the effects of COVID-19; the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to implement cost containment strategies; and the adverse effects of COVID-19 on our business, the economy and the markets we serve.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. All written and oral forward-looking statements made in connection with this press release that are attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as required by federal securities laws. There can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of these forward-looking statements or that our actual results will not differ materially from the results anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Unpredictable or unknown factors we have not discussed in this press release also could have material effects on actual results or matters that are the subject of our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to, and do not intend to, update our description of important factors each time a potential important factor arises.

