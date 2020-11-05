U.S. Commerce Secretary Awards The Connecticut Center For Advanced Technology, Inc. For Assisting Manufacturing Companies In Expanding Exports

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology (CCAT) is a recipient of the President's "E" Award for Export Service, the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

CCAT is one of only eight U.S. companies to receive the honor from across the country. The award bestowed by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross recognizes CCAT's work to increase export activities of Connecticut manufacturers, which spanned 13 years and resulted in an estimated $483 million in new business.

"The Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion. The Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology's achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs," Secretary Ross said in his congratulatory letter to the company announcing its selection as an award recipient.

In partnership with the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, Connecticut District Export Council, U.S. Small Business Administration and private sponsors, CCAT arranged and hosted as many as 19 Connecticut companies each year at International Aerospace and Industrial Technology trade events.

"The successes realized from these international trade events are a direct result of the State of Connecticut's commitment to Manufacturing and Advanced Technology," said Ron Angelo, President & CEO of CCAT. "Technology-based Economic Development is the key to Connecticut's economic growth and prosperity and will enable the State to retain and grow the most technologically advanced workforce in the world. Governor Ned Lamont's commitment to Manufacturing and Advanced Technology is leading the way, and along with Sen. Joan Hartley, Rep. Toni Walker, Rep. Jason Rojas, Rep. Caroline Simmons, DECD Commissioner David Lehman, Kelli-Marie Vallieres, PhD, Executive Director of the State's Workforce Development Unit and Chief Manufacturing Officer Colin Cooper, Connecticut will remain at the forefront of next-generation manufacturing."

CCAT, located in East Hartford, Conn., is an applied technology demonstration and training center that validates, demonstrates, and assists companies with the adoption of leading-edge technologies. CCAT works across the global industrial base and throughout the advanced manufacturing supply chain to drive technological advancements and provide the training and education necessary to fully utilize advanced technologies.

About the "E" Awards

In 1961, President Kennedy signed an executive order reviving the World War II "E" symbol of excellence to honor and provide recognition to America's exporters. Criteria for the award is based on four years of successive export growth and case studies which demonstrate valuable support to exporters resulting in increased exports for the company's clients. U.S. companies are nominated for the "E" Awards through the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service office network, located within the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration.

