U.S. Cellular To Offer The Breakthrough Apple Watch Series 6 And Apple Watch SE, Starting September 18

U.S. Cellular will offer the latest products from Apple, including Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, the eighth-generation iPad and redesigned iPad Air. Customers will be able to purchase Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE and the new iPad in U.S. Cellular stores and online starting Friday, September 18. The new iPad Air will be available in October. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit uscellular.com.

Apple Watch Series 6 introduces a revolutionary Blood Oxygen sensor and app 1 that offer users even more insight into their overall wellness, and also delivers notable hardware improvements, including a faster S6 System in Package (SiP) and next generation Always-On Altimeter to provide real-time elevation all day long. Apple Watch Series 6 features a beautiful palette of new case finishes and bands, including new blue and (PRODUCT)RED aluminum case options, and watchOS 7 brings sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, new workout types, and much more, encouraging customers to be more active, stay connected, and better manage their health in new ways.

Apple Watch SE packs the essential features of Apple Watch into a modern design customers love — all for an affordable price. Apple Watch SE comes in three beautiful finishes of a case made of 100% recycled aluminum, features the largest and most advanced Retina display, and includes the same accelerometer, gyroscope and Always-On Altimeter as Apple Watch Series 6. With watchOS 7, a built-in compass to enhance outdoor activity tracking, fall detection, and more, Apple Watch SE helps customers to stay connected, be more active, and keep an eye on their health.

The new eighth-generation iPad features the powerful A12 Bionic chip for a huge jump in performance. A12 Bionic brings the Neural Engine to iPad for the first time, enabling machine learning tasks like complex photo editing, engaging AR experiences, handwriting recognition, and more. Featuring a large 10.2-inch Retina display, advanced cameras, great all-day battery life, fast connectivity, and support for iPadOS 14, Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard 2, the new iPad has far more performance and is more versatile than ever.

The new iPad Air, now available in five gorgeous finishes, features an all-screen design with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and next generation Touch ID. iPad Air debuts A14 Bionic — the most advanced chip Apple has ever made — for a massive boost in performance so customers can edit 4K videos, create gorgeous works of art or play immersive games with ease. The new iPad Air also features wider stereo sound in landscape mode and a new 12MP rear camera for higher resolution photos and video capture. And with faster Wi-Fi and LTE performance 3, support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) 2, along with iPadOS 14, this is by far the most powerful and capable iPad Air ever made.

U.S. Cellular recently launched an Accessories Installment Pricing (AIP) option so customers can extend their payments for the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE over 24 months. With this, the newest cellular-connected Apple Watches are available at U.S. Cellular starting at $13.90/month.*

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.uscellular.com.

For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

1 Blood Oxygen app measurements are not intended for medical use, including self-diagnosis or consultation with a doctor, and are only designed for general fitness and wellness purposes. 2 Accessories sold separately. 3 When compared to the previous generation device.

*0% APR, 12 or 24-mo Retail Installment Contract (RIC) and credit approval required. 24-mo RIC may require a down payment based on credit class. Prices and terms vary. RIC purchase must be equivalent to a minimum of $120 or $10/month.

About U.S. Cellular

