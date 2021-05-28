U.S. Bancorp To Speak At The Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

U.S. Bancorp (USB) - Get Report announced today that Chairman, President and CEO Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference.

The virtual presentation will begin at 8 a.m. ET on Friday, June 4.

A live webcast will be available on the day of the conference, at the " Webcasts and Presentations" section of the U.S. Bank Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same site for one year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $553 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with digital tools that allow customers to bank when, where and how they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial, corporate, and investment customers across the country and around the world as a trusted and responsible financial partner. This commitment continues to earn a spot on the Ethisphere Institute's World's Most Ethical Companies list and puts U.S. Bank in the top 5% of global companies assessed on the CDP A List for climate change action. Visit usbank.com for more.

