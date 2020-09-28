U.S. Bancorp Provides Schedule For 4Q20 And 2021 Earnings Conference Calls

U.S. Bancorp (USB) - Get Report will host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates:

Fourth Quarter 2020 - Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 8 a.m. CT

First Quarter 2021 - Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 9 a.m. CT

Second Quarter 2021 - Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 8 a.m. CT

Third Quarter 2021 - Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 9 a.m. CT

Fourth Quarter 2021 - Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 8 a.m. CT

U.S. Bancorp will issue a detailed announcement prior to each quarter's close confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $547 billion in assets as of June 30, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer.

