U.S. Army Awards Duke Energy And Ameresco Contract To Enhance Resiliency And Readiness At Fort Bragg

Ameresco, Inc., (AMRC) - Get Report, a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that the U.S. Army has awarded to Duke Energy and Ameresco's Federal Solutions Group a utility energy service contract (UESC) to implement power generation and facility efficiency improvements at Fort Bragg.

In partnership with Duke Energy, Ameresco will deploy a 1.1 megawatt (MW) floating solar photovoltaic (PV) system on the Big Muddy Lake at Camp Mackall, a remote Special Forces training site at the base. A 2 MW battery energy storage system will provide seamless transition to on-site generation during utility provider outages. This system will supplement power from the local grid and provide backup power during electric service outages. Under the $36 million design-build contract, Duke secures third-party financing to fund construction, and the U.S. Army pays down the financing annually with the utility savings that the project generates over the term of the contract.

Ameresco will also implement improvements to the boiler system, HVAC systems and lighting systems, as well as water conservation systems. In year one of the performance period, the contract will result in utility cost savings for the Army of over $2 million, a reduction in site energy use of 7% and a site water use reduction of 20%. In addition to reducing facility energy consumption, the modernization of these building systems is designed to reduce the number and frequency of equipment failures, freeing Fort Bragg personnel to focus on mission-critical activities. Construction is slated to begin in November 2020.

"With one-tenth of the Army housed at Fort Bragg, including Special Operations, Airborne and Global Response Force forces, it is imperative to provide energy security and improvements to the installation's utility infrastructure," said Nicole Bulgarino, Ameresco Executive Vice President & General Manager of Federal Solutions. "We're eager to get to work installing these energy saving and resiliency measures across Fort Bragg and to support the readiness of the U.S. Army by maintaining a continuous power supply at this critical installation."

About Fort Bragg

Fort Bragg has the largest population of any military installation in the world with more than 50,000 active duty personnel. Among the many important functions, the Post is the home of the headquarters for both the US Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) and United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC). The Post is also home of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), the Army's XVIII Airborne Corps and the headquarters of U.S. Army Reserve Command. Womack Army Medical Center is a 1.1 million square foot, 138 bed hospital located on the Post serving more than 160,000 eligible beneficiaries, the largest beneficiary population in the Army. Two airfields are located within the confines of the Post: Pope Field and Simmons Army Airfield. Pope Field is the airlift point for the Special Forces and Brigade Combat Teams (BCT) that make up the GRF located on the Post.

The announcement of a customer's entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company's overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company's overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported awarded backlog as of June 30, 2020.

